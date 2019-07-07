Operation to tackle Kettering's drug supply sees 19th suspect charged

A London man is the 19th to be charged as part of a huge operation to disrupt Kettering's drug supply.

Randeep Rayat, 37, of Allenby Road in Ealing, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning (Saturday) charged with supplying heroin, supplying crack cocaine and with arranging or facilitating the travel of persons under 18 with a view to their exploitation.

The charge comes as part of Operation Serpent, a three-day intelligence-led operation where 250 police officers executed simultaneous warrants targeting multiple addresses in Kettering and north-west London at the end of June.

Nineteen people have now been charged with supplying heroin and crack cocaine, with 11 of them also charged with arranging or facilitating the travel of persons under 18 with a view to their exploitation under the Modern Slavery Act 2015.

Rayat was remanded into custody where he will appear alongside 18 other suspects at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, July 17.