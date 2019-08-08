Operation to tackle Kettering crime gang sees 20th arrest

A major operation to tackle a group suspected of recruiting children to facilitate class A drug dealing has seen a 20th arrest.

Three days of action in June saw 18 arrested and charged with another charge following as part of Operation Serpent, a police effort to dismantle a county lines gang in Kettering.

Yesterday (Wednesday) a 20th arrest was made in connection with the operation.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested in London on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

The woman, from Northolt, Ealing, in northwest London, has been released on bail as enquiries continue.

From those charged, 18 have already denied offences including conspiracy to supply class A drugs and conspiring to arrange or facilitate persons under 18 with a view to their exploitation.

Because of the number of defendants two trials will have to take place.

Those charged, from across London and Kettering and aged between 19 and 58, will next appear in court in September.