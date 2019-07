A man threatened a shop assistant with a knife before stealing cash and cigarettes from a convenience store in Northamptonshire yesterday (Monday, July 15).

The armed robbery was in a shop on Doddington Road, Earls Barton, between 2.40pm and 2.50pm.

The robbery was at a shop in Doddington Road, Earls Barton. Photo: Google

The offender is described as a white man wearing a light blue hooded top and light grey trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.