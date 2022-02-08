Northamptonshire Police Special Constable due in court accused of child-grooming offences
Volunteer, 44, faces three charges following arrest in December
A 44-year-old Northamptonshire Police volunteer Special Constable is due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday (February 9) charged with child-grooming offences.
Steve Hayden-Tift, from Northampton, was arrested in December and was remanded in custody by Northampton magistrates.
Hayden-Tift, who is currently suspended from the force, is charged with attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and intentionally encouraging or assist the commission of an offence.
The offences were alleged to have happened on December 1, 2021.