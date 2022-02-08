Northamptonshire Police joins the electric revolution by trying out 162mph Tesla on county roads

Keep checking your mirrors if you're out on Northamptonshire's roads today — because you won't hear the police behind you.

The county's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are on board this Tesla Model Three, trying out the all-electric model as the countdown to getting rid of gas guzzlers continues.

A spokesman for the unit said: "We will be out and about in the marked Tesla demo. If you see us about please give us a wave, we've got some sites to visit, vehicles to examine... and will be doing some pro-active roads policing along the way."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northants Police are going electric in this Tesla on Tuesday

Petrol and diesel cars will be banned from sale from 2030 onwards, forcing emergency services to opt for electric motoring.

Tesla UK confirmed last year that it has provided a full Battenberg-painted Model 3 electric car, modified with blues-and-twos and other required features of a patrol vehicle, for a nationwide trial.

The £60,000 vehicle is being used by forces up and down the country and the company claims it has received 'mind blowing' feedback from officers.

According to reports, the Tesla's precise specification has not been revealed, however the wheels suggest it is the 'Performance' variant of the top-selling EV.