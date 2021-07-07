Northamptonshire Police constable bitten by 16-year-old carrying knife in town centre

Northamptonshire's Chief Constable reiterated his message that "any assault on a police officer is unacceptable" after the latest shocking attacks.

A constable was bitten by a 16-year-old boy carrying a 7½-inch knife during one incident yesterday (Tuesday) while a 57-year-old woman kicked out at Police Community Support Officer and took a swing with an electric fan swung.

The teenager was detained for a search in Gold Street, Wellingborough, when he attempted to escape by biting one of the two constables.

Northamptonshire's Chief Constable reacted after two shocking attacks on officers

Searches later uncovered a 7½-inch knife hidden on the 16-year-old.

And a 57-year-old Northampton woman has also been charged with assaulting an emergency worker following a lunchtime attack in Greenwood Roadon a PCSO attached to the Northampton Neighbourhood Team.

She has also been charged with common assault and possession of cannabis.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley, who has already become the first UK police chief to arm all his officers with a Taser, said: “My officers come to work to fight crime and protect people, and while they place themselves in harm’s way on a daily basis to do this.

"They deserve to be able to do their jobs free from the fear of violence.

“Any assault on a police officer is unacceptable. It’s not just an attack on a uniform, it’s an attack on a person.