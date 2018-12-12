Northamptonshire Police charged 14 motorists with drink-driving during first week of Christmas campaign

The first motorists charged during the Christmas drink-drive campaign by Northamptonshire Police are due to appear in court in the next few weeks.

During the first week of the campaign, officers breathalysed more than 300 people and 14 people have subsequently been charged with drink-driving offences.

Library picture

Earlier this month, it was reported that Northamptonshire Police would name all those charged with being over the prescribed limit as part of their annual campaign.

Now the force has published the details of those people who have been charged on their website and publicised it on their social media platforms,

The list includes the following drivers have been charged with driving while over the prescribed limit and will appear in court to face those charges:

Anthony Stoppani, 46, from Yardley Gobion; Brian Walker, 27, of Rodney Drive, Corby; Andrian Cebotari, 30, of Llwellyn Walk, Corby; Joseph Cater, 23, of Boughton Lane, Northampton; Ricky Bizimana, 31, of Kinross Drive, Bletchley; Ronald Chinosengwa, 32, of Goulsbra Road, Rushden; Razvan Cilof, 34, of Cedar Road, Northampton; Chawa Chinkhumba, 28, of Castle Rock Drive, Corby, was charged with driving while over the prescribed limit; Brian Devlin, 41, of Barnsley Square, Corby; John Sanderson, 27, of Smestow Street, Wolverhampton; Adrian Proctor, 36, of Arnull Crescent, Daventry; Susan Moulton, 45, of Wards Court, Brough, East Riding of Yorkshire; John Partington, 33, of Osmund Drive, Northampton.

They are due to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on various dates in December and January.

Officers carry out breath tests throughout the year, but with more people out celebrating over Christmas and New Year, increased patrols and checks will be carried out. These will include early morning operations, when people may be driving after consuming alcohol the previous night.

To report suspected drink or drug driving in confidence, call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or dial 101. In an emergency, call 999.