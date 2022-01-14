Northampton yob, 19, lands £1,900 court bill for spitting in police officer's face
Teenager admits assaulting emergency worker during arrest
A teenage yob has been ordered to pay £1,900 for spitting in a police officer’s face.
Northampton magistrates heard Matthew James Flowers, aged 19, hit back as officers tried to arrest him on suspicion of unrelated crimes in Rothersthorpe Avenue in the town during October 2019.
Court documents from a hearing on Tuesday (January 11) showed Flowers, of Byfield Road, Northampton, admitted assaulting an emergency worker. Three separate charges were all dismissed.
On top of the £1,423 fine, he was also ordered to pay £250 compensation to the officer and another £207 in prosecution costs and surcharges — a total of £1,900.