Northampton woman caused injury to a child equivalent to a car crash to gain her partner's attention

A Northampton woman who caused fractures to a six-month-old baby's skull has been handed a four-year sentence.

Kim Frost, age 37, of Nether Jackson Court where, Northampton, pleaded guilty to Category A child cruelty and neglect, the most serious of its kind. She was sentenced to four years in custody, two of which she will serve before being allowed out on licence.

Kim Frost caused serious injuries to a six-month-old child in order to gain the attention of the man she was in a 'toxic relationship' with.

In February 2018, the victim suffered injuries so serious they were described by doctors as being the equivalent to what may be sustained by involvement in a road traffic collision or a fall from a first-floor window.

Frost was involved in what was described in court as a toxic relationship with a man at the time the events took place and it was clear from a series of harrowing texts and videos she sent him that she abused the child in order to gain his attention, causing him eventually to contact police on February 4, 2018.

As a result of the abuse, the victim suffered one injury so severe it caused multiple skull fractures and a haematoma, swelling of the brain.

His Honour Judge Michael Fowler described the serious cruelty the defendant inflicted on the victim. Summing up today, he said: “I’m satisfied you are guilty of prolonged and serious neglect and that the severe injuries suffered by the victim were non-accidental and were caused at your hand, made worse by your failure to obtain medical help.

“It’s clear to me the most serious injury, the principal focus of our proceedings – the injury to the child’s skull - was caused by significant force. It’s also clear that you showed deliberate disregard for the child’s welfare in order to seek and gain attention of the man you were in a relationship with at the time.

“In mitigation, this was clearly a dysfunctional, toxic relationship but I’m satisfied you were fully aware of what you were doing and the fact that you were not behaving rationally and that you’ve been described in a psychiatric report as having borderline personality disorder does not absolve you.”

DC Kirstie Brooks, of the force’s child protection team led the investigation, said: “This has been an extremely difficult case. The evidence has been particularly harrowing, depicting such severe injuries inflicted on a very young, vulnerable person at the hands of an adult.

“The child is now 23 months old and, thankfully, appears to have made a full recovery, but such was the severity of the injuries, the outcome could have been very different.

“I am pleased the child was removed from what was a highly dangerous situation, was safeguarded and since then, has not shown signs of long-term harm.

“I am happy with today’s result and what I believe is a fair sentence. While in custody, I hope Frost reflects on the gravity of what she has done.”