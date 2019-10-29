Northampton thieves jailed as police hail operation to tackle burglaries that 'continues to net great results'

Two thieves from Northampton have been jailed for a combined four years and ten months after an investigation by the police team dedicated to reducing burglaries.

Derry Crowshaw was found guilty and Callum Gordon pleaded guilty to a burglary in Church Street, Long Buckby on March 29.

Derry Crowshaw (left) and Callum Gordon. Photos: Northamptonshire Police

As well as theft from a motor vehicle in Long Buckby on the same night and for driving whilst disqualified.

Crowshaw, 29, was sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison while Gordon, 29, was imprisoned for two years at Northampton Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Terry Rush from Northamptonshire Police’s burglary team, said: “I’m really pleased to see Crowshaw and Gordon given decent custodial sentences for their crimes.

"I hope they send a message that Northamptonshire is a hostile place for burglars."

Operation Crooked is Northamptonshire Police’s campaign to reduce burglary - a top priority for the force.

As part of the operation, the burglary team, which sits within the criminal investigation department, ensures every burglary victim in Northamptonshire is guaranteed a visit from the police.

They are also working to review and drive-up the quality of investigations, manage and progress forensic hits, hunt down wanted people, organise police patrols in areas of concern and gather intelligence to prevent burglaries before they happen, a police spokesman said.

Det Sgt Rush said: “Operation Crooked continues to net some great results- taking burglars off our streets as well as gathering intelligence to prevent some burglaries from happening at all.

“This doesn’t mean however that we are taking our foot off the gas – the team continue to work extremely hard, often burning the midnight oil, to bring burglars to justice and keep people in this county safe.

“We know how deeply a burglary can affect a victim. A home is a person’s safe haven and everyone has the right to feel safe there.

"Burglars violate this right and in Northamptonshire, we will not tolerate it.”