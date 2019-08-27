Northampton murder investigation: extra time given to question suspect still in police custody

Northamptonshire Police have been given an extension to proceed with interviewing the suspect in the Glenn Davies murder investigation until midnight today.

Mr Davies, aged 25, was assaulted in The Old Bank pub in St Giles Square, Northampton, shortly before midnight on Saturday, August 24. He was transferred to the University Hospital in Coventry where he died the following day.

A post-mortem examination is being carried out by a Home Office pathologist in Leicester to establish the cause of death.



The officer leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, said: “This remains a fast-paced investigation and I have a team of highly trained officers actively pursuing several lines of inquiry.



“I am re-appealing for the public to provide information and anybody who was in The Old Bank pub from about 8.40pm until midnight on Saturday is asked to get in touch.



“Information can be directed straight to my team on the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP), by clicking on the following link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM19D59-PO1



“Alternatively, witnesses can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.”

