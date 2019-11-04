Northampton men wanted by police after failing to appear at court
Two men from Northampton are wanted on a warrant after failing to appear at court for separate offences.
Monday, 4th November 2019, 4:59 pm
Liam Downes, 31, failed to attend court over a charge of grievous bodily harm relating to an incident in December, 2015.
While Robert Savu, 47, of no fixed address, failied to appear at court after being charged with driving offences.
Anyone who sees Downes or Savu, or knows where they are, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.