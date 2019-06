A 39-year-old man has been charged with multiple theft offences from two Co-op stores in Northampton.

Anthony Freel, of Crestline Court, Northampton has been charged with 11 theft offences, spanning three months, between March 13, 2019 to June 14, 2019.

Freel appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court yesterday, Thursday, June 27. He will next appear at magistrates’ on July 4.