Northampton man charged with long list of offences over robberies

A Northampton man has been charged with a number of offences relating to robberies across the town, including of elderly people and Weston Favell Shopping Centre.

James Murray Turnbull has been charged with four robberies, 16 counts of fraud and for possession of both class A and class B drugs.

The charges relate to four robberies that have taken place in May and June across Northampton.

The 34-year-old appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, June 14). He was remanded into custody and will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, July 11.