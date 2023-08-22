Northampton man charged with attempted murder and assaulting a police officer

A 33-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in Northampton.

Matthew David Macleod, of Northampton, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of assaulting an emergency worker.

The charges relate to an incident on the night of Saturday, August 19, when a woman was assaulted.

During the course of Macleod’s arrest, a police officer was also allegedly assaulted.