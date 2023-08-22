News you can trust since 1897
Northampton man charged with attempted murder and assaulting a police officer

The charges related to an incident when a woman was assaulted
By Carly Odell
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 15:11 BST

A 33-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in Northampton.

Matthew David Macleod, of Northampton, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of assaulting an emergency worker.

The charges relate to an incident on the night of Saturday, August 19, when a woman was assaulted.

During the course of Macleod’s arrest, a police officer was also allegedly assaulted.

Macleod appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (August 21). He was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on October 3.