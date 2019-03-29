Northampton man, 36, still missing

Police are concerned for the welfare of a man who has gone missing from the town.

Darren Maginnis, 36, was last seen at lunchtime on Friday (March 29) and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Darren Maginnis

Mr Maginnis was last seen in the Semilong area of the town and is white, 6ft 1in, of large build and has a shaven head.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers are concerned for his welfare and are urging Darren to get in touch to let them know he is safe and well."

Darren is 6ft 1in, with large build and has a shaven head. He has tattoos on his arms and is believed to be wearing blue trainers.

Darren or anyone who may have seen him in the past few days is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.