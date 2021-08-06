Northampton driver dodges court date after sparking five-vehicle pile-up on A45
Fresh hunt for man who fled scene after smash which left van driver trapped
Police are hunting a Northampton driver who ran off after causing a five-vehicle pile-up on the A45 which saw two people seriously injured — after he skipped bail.
Daniel Marius Spatarel failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates Court for sentencing on July 29.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest and detectives are appealing for information from anyone who may know where the 31-year-old is.
Spatarel was behind the wheel of a Mercedes CLS 320 which smashed into the rear of a Ford Kuga at 6.45am between Northampton and Wellingborough in December 2019, setting off a chain reaction of collisions in December 2019.
A Ford Transit van collided with the wrecked Mercedes and spun into the path of both a Skoda Octavia and Hyundai I20, damaging all three vehicles.
The Transit driver had to be cut from the wreckage by firefighters and the road was closed eastbound for around three hours at the Great Doddington turn-off while emergency services and crash investigators dealt with the aftermath.
According to court documents presented at Northampton Magistrates Court, Sparatel jumped out of the vehicle and ran across a nearby field immediately following the smash.
Sparatal, whose address was given as Parva Court, Northampton, did not appear at last week’s hearing but had charges of driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after an accident, failing to report an accident and driving with no insurance proved in his absence.