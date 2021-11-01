Northampton driver avoids ban after being caught speeding three times in four weeks
Magistrates let 30-year-old keep licence because of impact disqualification would have on wife and kids
A driver avoided being banned despite racking up three speeding fines in four weeks on the same road in Northampton town centre.
Police speed cameras snapped Sesay Adel, aged 30, on Broad Street travelling in excess of the 30mph limit on December 9 and December 17 last year... and AGAIN on January 5 this year.
Points for the three offences could have led to a disqualification under the ‘totting-up’ procedure. But court documents showed magistrates allowed Adel to keep his licence because of the impact a ban could have on his wife and children.
Adel, of Monarch Road in the town, was first caught doing 38mph near Lady’s Lane junction.
Eight days later he was behind the wheel of the same Honda Accord clocked at 37mph by speed cameras.
And on January 5, he was recorded driving at 35mph.
Adel was fined £84 and copped three points on his licence for each offence, and was ordered to pay a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.
Speeding is one of the so-called Fatal Four offences — alongside drink-driving, not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile behind the wheel — which are most commonly linked to deaths and serious injuries on the road.
Research shows a pedestrian hit by a car at 40mph is four times more likely to die than one hit at 30mph.
Northamptonshire Police Safer Roads Operations Manager, Matt O’Connell, said: “It’s always disappointing, despite all the campaigns and warnings about speeding, that so many drivers still choose to drive at excess or inappropriate speeds.
“We urge motorists to think about their actions and drive at a speed suitable for the weather conditions and within the posted limit. We cannot be any clearer — speeding kills.
“It is one of the four biggest causation factors in collisions and driving even just a few miles per hour over the speed limit can have extreme consequences, leaving families devastated by the loss of loved ones.”