Northampton detectives investigating theft from car appeal for help identifying mystery man caught on camera
Wallet stolen from vehicle parked on Moulton Leys estate at 2am
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 11:40 am
Detectives want to identify a man caught on CCTV after a wallet was stolen from a car in Northampton earlier this month.
Officers say the incident happened in White Doe Drive at about 2am on January 4 when an unknown male was seen wearing a dark coat and bobble hat walking around the Moulton Leys estate trying car door handles.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman: "We would ask the man seen in the images or anyone who recognises him to call 101 using incident number 22000007408 or, alternatively, contact Cimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."