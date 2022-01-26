Detectives want to identify a man caught on CCTV after a wallet was stolen from a car in Northampton earlier this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers say the incident happened in White Doe Drive at about 2am on January 4 when an unknown male was seen wearing a dark coat and bobble hat walking around the Moulton Leys estate trying car door handles.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman: "We would ask the man seen in the images or anyone who recognises him to call 101 using incident number 22000007408 or, alternatively, contact Cimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."