No further action after two-year-old hit by car in Rushden

A two-year-old girl was injured after being hit by a car in Rushden last night (Sunday).

Police were called to Coronation Avenue at 6.05pm after the girl was struck by a black VW Golf.

The driver stopped at the scene before leaving and then returning to speak to officers.

The air ambulance was initially called but wasn’t needed.

A police spokesman said the girl was injured but that her injuries were not serious and that no further action will be taken against the male driver.

The spokesman said: “The two-year-old ran into the road and the driver did come back to the scene and speak to officers.”