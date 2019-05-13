No casualties after Kettering shop goes up in flames

Emergency services say no casualties have been reported after today's Kettering shop blaze.

Kettering Bedding Centre went up in flames just after 12.30pm today (Monday) after a fire started on the roof.

At least 10 fire vehicles are still at the scene with the blaze affecting all three storeys of the Regent Street business and the basement.

This afternoon a Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed no casualties have been reported but neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a precaution.

A spokesman said: "Residents in the local area are advised to keep their doors and windows shut, and avoid any unnecessary exposure to smoke from the fire."

Smoke billowed from the roof and was visible across the town.

Beds and mattresses inside the building soon caught fire with windows across all three floors smashed as flames engulfed the front of the building.

One resident said a van nearby also caught fire.

Emergency services are wearing face masks to protect themselves from the ash in the air.

Police have closed Regent Street, Wellington Street, Havelock Street and Rockingham Road at the junction with Nelson Street whilst they deal with the incident.

A spokesman said: "Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area while the incident remains ongoing."

St Andrew's Church in Lindsay Street is open for anyone who has been evacuated and without utilities.

A video by Ian Smith shows the flames engulfing the unit.