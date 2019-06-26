Nine ‘most wanted burglars’ from Northamptonshire tracked down by police

Nine of Northamptonshire’s most wanted burglars publicised as part of Operation Crooked have been located thanks to help from members of the public.

Operation Crooked is Northamptonshire Police’s campaign to reduce burglary - a top priority for the force.

Thanks to tip-offs from members of the public and teamwork across the force, nine of these men have been located.

As part of the operation, the team have been hunting down wanted people and have released 17 photos of wanted men.

Two have been charged, two have been arrested and released on bail pending further enquiries, two have been recalled to prison, one has been arrested and released under investigation pending further enquiries, and two have been arrested and released with no further action.

Detective Inspector Wayne Preece, said: “The public’s interest in Operation Crooked has been really encouraging and I would like to thank them for their support in helping us to reduce burglaries across Northamptonshire.

“Without their calls into our control room and the community intelligence that they provide our police officers with, we would not have been able to deal with these nine men.

As part of Operation Crooked, every burglary victim in Northamptonshire is guaranteed a visit from the police, and the Force Burglary Team, which sits within CID, is working to review and drive up the quality of investigations, make the community feel safer, resolve more crimes, improve victim satisfaction, reduce the risk of reoffending and repeat victimisation and gather intelligence to prevent burglaries before they happen.

Since the inception of the team, burglaries have significantly reduced across the county.

Anyone with information on burglaries across the county can call on 101. Or you can remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers with your information on 0800 555111.