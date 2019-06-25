Nine drink-drivers charged in Northamptonshire this weekend in police campaign

Northamptonshire Police is naming drivers charged with drink or drug driving as part of a month-long campaign to tackle offending over the summer.

The force has published the details of those people who have been arrested and charged on their website and publicised it on their social media platforms.

Drink and drug drivers are being named this summer as part of the forces efforts to crack-down on offending.

Saturday, June 22:

Leigh Lewis, 50, of Pembroke Road, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 11.

Sunday, June 23:

Ratan Bhatia, 51, of Wrenbury Drive, Wolverhampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 9.

Tony Stokes, 25, of Belhill Gardens, Salford, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 24.

Santino Coletta, 30, of Daffodil Drive, Rushden, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 22.

Aiden Hill, 22, of Gladstone Street, Rothwell, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 10.

Tom Hunt, 19, of Keats Drive, Towcester, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 9.

Adam Lofthouse, 46, of Vicarage Fields, Walton-on-Thames, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 11.

Zbigniew Berner, 52, of Wimbourne Walk, Corby, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 10.

A 40-year-old man from Dorset was arrested for driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He has been released under investigation pending the results of a blood test.

Monday, June 24:

Toms Sumanis, 26, of Hervey Street, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 11.

To report suspected drink or drug driving in confidence, call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or dial 101. In an emergency, call 999.