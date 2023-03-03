News you can trust since 1897
Nicholas Billingham: Trial of former Northampton teacher Fiona Beal to start next week

The 48-year-old pleaded not guilty to murdering Nicholas Billingham

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
1 hour ago - 1 min read

The trial of a former Northampton teacher accused of murder is set to start next week.

Fiona Beal, of Moore Street, Kingsley pleaded not guilty to murdering Nicholas Billingham when she appeared before Northampton Crown Court on August 12, 2022.

The 48-year-old will stand trial at the same court from Monday (March 6). The trial is listed to last three to four weeks.

Nicholas Billingham.
Northamptonshire Police discovered a body buried in the back garden of a house in Kingsley on Saturday March 19, 2022 following a four-day dig. It was later confirmed to be Mr Billingham.

Former teacher, Beal, was charged with a single count of murder.