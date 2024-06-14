New images released of Ryan, missing from Corby, about to board train to London as police search continues
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 29-year-old, who we are naming only as Ryan, was last seen in public in the Shire Horse pub in Willow Brook Road on Monday (June 10) evening.
He was then seen on CCTV at Kettering Railway Station shortly after 3pm on Tuesday (June 11) before he boarded the 15:48 East Midlands Train Service to London St Pancras.
But he has not been seen since, and now police are growing increasingly concerned for his whereabouts.
Police have asked anyone who was travelling on the service with information or anyone who may have seen him leave the train to contact them as a matter of urgency.
He is white, 5ft 8ins, of medium build and has a full beard.
Anyone with information can call 101 asking for Northamptonshire Police and quoting reference number 87641.