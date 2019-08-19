New Corby police base to open next month

Police response officers will have a base in Corby once more next month.

A new home on the fourth floor of the Corby Cube in George Street - which we revealed last month - is set to open on September 20, Northamptonshire Police announced this morning (Monday).

Chief Constable Nick Adderley.

The former police station in Elizabeth Street, which was deemed not fit for purpose, closed in December 2017 after its fate was sealed three years earlier by former crime commissioner Adam Simmonds. Response officers moved to the Northern Accommodation Building (NAB) in Kettering and neighbourhood teams moved to Deene House but both will now move to the Corby Cube.

The move will be an interim one while work takes place to create a new joint police and fire hub on the site of the town’s existing fire station in Phoenix Parkway.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley, who described the original decision to move officers away from town as "crazy", said: “Our aim is to ensure all of our police bases across the county are best placed within our communities, so that we can most effectively fight crime and protect people in Northamptonshire.

“The office base is a step in the right direction and I am sure will be welcomed by the people of Corby.

“The increased visibility of officers will not only help to improve public confidence and reassurance within the town, but will also deter those who continue to blight our communities by committing crime and causing anti-social behaviour.”

Labour’s Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Corby Beth Miller headed up a campaign to try to encourage the authorities to reinstate Corby’s police station.

Her Freedom of Information request found police response times to Corby on urgent calls had nearly doubled in the past decade.

The late Corby councillor Mary Butcher also previously spoke out about how gangs were getting away with it because of the town's lack of a police station.

Corby Cube already houses the police enquiry desk on the first floor of the council building, which is open for the public to visit and get advice, report incidents and traffic collisions or enquire about property amongst other things.

As part of the move response officers will be able to complete any office-based work in Corby without having to return to the NAB in Kettering during their shift.

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold said: “This is a positive move which will enable response officers to remain in and around Corby between incidents and while carrying out related tasks.

“The office base is part of the Chief Constable’s plans to reshape the force and comes from our shared desire to make sure Northamptonshire Police is visible and accessible in the communities it serves but at the same time, able to respond effectively.

“I will always prioritise investing in frontline staff rather than maintaining buildings because our people - not our buildings - keep the public safe.

“In the longer term, we will see a joint police and fire hub on the site of the fire station that give Corby a true response and neighbourhood base that supports the delivery of high-quality services to the public and is also efficient and affordable."