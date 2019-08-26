Murder investigation after 25-year-old dies following assault in Northampton town centre pub

A murder investigation has been launched after a 25-year-old Northampton man died following an attack in a town centre pub.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said Glenn Davies, from Northampton, was assaulted in The Old Bank pub in St Giles Square shortly before midnight on Saturday, August 24.

Paramedics attended the scene and he was transferred to the University Hospital in Coventry where he died at about 7.40pm yesterday (Sunday, August 25).

A 28-year-old Northampton man has today (Monday) been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently being questioned by detectives.

Officers are carrying out forensic checks at the scene and police are examining CCTV footage from the area, the spokesman said.

Det Chief Insp Joe Banfield, from the EMSOU Major Crime Team, who is leading the investigation said: “This was a pointless attack on a young man who was on a night out with friends in Northampton that has ended in tragedy.

“This is a fast-paced investigation and we have a large team of officers working on this case and we are actively pursuing several further lines of inquiry.

“I would ask anyone who has information about this incident or who may have been in The Old Bank pub from about 8.40pm until midnight on Saturday, to come forward and assist with our investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.”