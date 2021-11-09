Mugger holds 16-year-old at knifepoint during robbery in Northampton underpass near A43

A 16-year-old boy had his mobile phone stolen at knifepoint in a Northampton underpass.

Detectives revealed the teenager was confronted by a 'skinny, white male wearing a balaclava' in the footpath under the A43 Lumbertubs Way between 8am and 8.30am on Thursday (November 4).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The victim handed over his phone and the offender walked off towards Lumbertubs Lane.

The armed robber struck in a footpath under the A43

"The suspect is described as a white male, skinny and about 6ft 1in. He was wearing a blue or black jacket with black bottoms, trainers and a balaclava."