Mugger holds 16-year-old at knifepoint during robbery in Northampton underpass near A43
Police hunt 'skinny, white male wearing a balaclava' after teenager's phone stolen
A 16-year-old boy had his mobile phone stolen at knifepoint in a Northampton underpass.
Detectives revealed the teenager was confronted by a 'skinny, white male wearing a balaclava' in the footpath under the A43 Lumbertubs Way between 8am and 8.30am on Thursday (November 4).
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The victim handed over his phone and the offender walked off towards Lumbertubs Lane.
"The suspect is described as a white male, skinny and about 6ft 1in. He was wearing a blue or black jacket with black bottoms, trainers and a balaclava."
Police are appealing for anybody who was in the area at the time and may have information about the incident to call 101 using incident number 21000644191.