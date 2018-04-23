Mugger attacks victim in Northampton before running from scene 'carrying a metal pole'

A man was beaten on the back of the head in Northampton while taking scrap metal from a skip.

The victim was assaulted between 12.15pm and 12.45pm on April 19 in Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, after he was told he could take items from a skip.

As the victim was putting items into his van he was struck on the head from behind a number of times by an offender who demanded cash.

The attacker then ran off in the direction of Kingsthorpe carrying a metal pole.

The offender was a black man, in his mid-20s and around 5ft8in. He was of slim build with short, shaved hair and had a star tattoo on the side of his cheek. He was wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.