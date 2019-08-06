Motorcycle equipment stolen in Northampton burglary

Thieves targeted a business in Northampton after breaking the front door.

Police officers are appealing for information after motorcycle equipment was stolen from a business in Mallard Court, Northampton.

Some of the equipment which was stolen

The incident happened between 1.30pm on Sunday, August 4, and 8am on Monday, August 5, at 8am, when the unknown offender/s broke the front door locks and once inside, stole a number of power tools and motorcycle equipment (pictured).

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.