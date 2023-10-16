Call police on 101 if you see any of these wanted men

Northamptonshire Police needs your help tracking down these five ‘most wanted’ men.

The men are all wanted in connection with a variety of offences, including drugs, assaults, failing to appear at court and more.

All the individuals are featured on the ‘wanted’ section of the force’s website or social media pages but efforts to locate them have so far been unsuccessful.

Here are the five most wanted people in Northamptonshire, as of October 2023.

Anyone who sees any of these wanted people, or has information about their whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police, quoting the incident number for the relevant case, which is listed in the picture descriptions below.

Ion Lungu is wanted by police in connection with in connection with the breach of his immigration bail conditions imposed by magistrates in February this year. The 23-year-old has has links to Corby. Incident number: 2300075092. Wanted appeal released: September 20, 2023.

32-year-old Michael McCarthy has links to the county and is wanted on recall to prison after breaching his licensing conditions after being convicted for an offence of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in 2013. Incident number: 23000377318. Wanted appeal released: September 29, 2023.