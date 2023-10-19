Most wanted in Northamptonshire: Faces of four men hunted for retail crimes

They are all wanted in connection with shop thefts or offences linked to shoplifting

Northamptonshire Police is hunted four men wanted in connection with retail crimes.

As part of ‘Safer Business Action Week’, the force has released photos and details of four people in a bid to “intensify arrest attempts for suspects for retail and business crime offences”.

Here are faces of four men wanted by Northamptonshire Police in connection with retail crimes.

Anyone who sees any of these wanted people, or has information about their whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police, quoting the incident number for the relevant case, which is listed in the picture descriptions below.

Grant Filer-Hobbs The 37-year-old is wanted in connection with shop theft offences in Northampton in August. His last known address is High Street, Fletton, Peterborough. Incident number: 23000504863.

Daniel Allen Holden The 37,-year-old is wanted in connection with multiple shop theft offences in Northampton in September and October. He is of no fixed address but has links to Northampton. Incident number: 23000623147.