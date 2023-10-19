News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast

Most wanted in Northamptonshire: Faces of four men hunted for retail crimes

They are all wanted in connection with shop thefts or offences linked to shoplifting
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 19th Oct 2023, 14:13 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 14:13 BST

Northamptonshire Police is hunted four men wanted in connection with retail crimes.

As part of ‘Safer Business Action Week’, the force has released photos and details of four people in a bid to “intensify arrest attempts for suspects for retail and business crime offences”.

Here are faces of four men wanted by Northamptonshire Police in connection with retail crimes.

Anyone who sees any of these wanted people, or has information about their whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police, quoting the incident number for the relevant case, which is listed in the picture descriptions below.

Four men wanted in connection with retail crimes in Northamptonshire.

1. Northamptonshire's most wanted retail offenders

Four men wanted in connection with retail crimes in Northamptonshire. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Photo Sales
The 37-year-old is wanted in connection with shop theft offences in Northampton in August. His last known address is High Street, Fletton, Peterborough. Incident number: 23000504863.

2. Grant Filer-Hobbs

The 37-year-old is wanted in connection with shop theft offences in Northampton in August. His last known address is High Street, Fletton, Peterborough. Incident number: 23000504863. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Photo Sales
The 37,-year-old is wanted in connection with multiple shop theft offences in Northampton in September and October. He is of no fixed address but has links to Northampton. Incident number: 23000623147.

3. Daniel Allen Holden

The 37,-year-old is wanted in connection with multiple shop theft offences in Northampton in September and October. He is of no fixed address but has links to Northampton. Incident number: 23000623147. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Photo Sales
The 36-year-old, is wanted in connection with a weapons offence linked to a shoplifting incident in Corby in September. His last known address is Culross Walk, Corby. Incident number: 23000560913.

4. Lee Mitchell

The 36-year-old, is wanted in connection with a weapons offence linked to a shoplifting incident in Corby in September. His last known address is Culross Walk, Corby. Incident number: 23000560913. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page