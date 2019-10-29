More response vehicles to be equipped with stingers and drones for police chases in Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire Police is increasing the number of response cars equipped with ‘stingers’ which are used to puncture a vehicle's tyres during a pursuit.

More officers have undergone training on how to use the device as well as drones so more are carried in police cars across the county on a daily basis.

More police officers have been trained on how to use a stinger device during a pursuit. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Superintendent Dennis Murray said: “I hope this sends a very clear message to any criminals that want to use the road networks that this is a hostile place to come to.

"We take this very seriously and if they come to Northamptonshire they can expect to be caught and brought to justice."

Stingers are designed to puncture one or more tyres of an oncoming vehicle when they are thrown into its path by an officer from the side of the road, who then quickly retracts it before a following police car passes by.

They are designed to gradually deflate tyres making it significantly more difficult for a motorist evading police to continue driving.

While training more officers in the use of drones will aid searches and reduce the reliance on waiting for trained pilots or a helicopter, a police spokesman said.

Supt Murray added: “Previously, we would have seen about six vehicles per shift with this kit in.

“There will now be an additional nine so at any time we will have 15 vehicles out and about with a stinger in.

"It will allow us to respond quicker and have more capability.”