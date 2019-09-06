'Missing' Rushden six-year-old found hiding at home

Police have re-assured the public a six-year-old girl was not abducted in Rushden - after she was found hiding at home.

Facebook posts suggesting the girl had been taken earlier this evening (Friday) have been shared hundreds of times by concerned county residents.

But the girl has since been found safe and well.

Just after 8pm a police spokesman said: "Earlier this evening we took a report of a missing six-year-old in Rushden.

"We’re aware of posts on social media which suggested they had been taken from their home.

"We are happy to report the six-year-old was found safe and well hiding at the home address and can confirm they had not been taken."