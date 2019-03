Police are concerned for the welfare of a man who has gone missing from the town.

Darren Maginnis, 36, was last seen at lunchtime today (Friday, March 29) and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Darren Maginnis

Mr Maginnis was last seen in the Semilong area of the town and is white, 6ft 1in, of large build and has a shaven head.

He has tattoos on his arms and is believed to be wearing blue trainers.

Police are urging Mr Maginnis, or anyone who may have seen him today to make contact with them on 101.