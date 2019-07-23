Missing girl thought to be in Kettering

Police are becoming increasingly concerned about a missing 14-year-old girl believed to be in Kettering.

Frankie Gibson, from Northampton, was last seen in Kettering on Saturday afternoon (July 20) and is thought to still be in the town.

A police spokesman said: "She is described as 5ft 2in, of medium build and has shoulder-length dip-dyed hair which is blonde and brown.

"Frankie has a pale complexion, wears a scaffold bar in her left ear and has her nose pierced.

"It is thought she may be wearing a cream hoody and faded and ripped blue jeans."

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Frankie’s wellbeing and are urging anyone who sees her or has information about where she is to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.