Men captured on video trying keys in front door of Northampton house

Police officers have released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with an attempted burglary in Merthyr Road, Northampton.

The incident happened on Sunday, April 14, between 1.50am and 2am, when two men entered the front garden of a property in the area and tried a number of keys in the door. Police released the information on April 23.

The second burglar

A police spokeswoman said: "Their attempts to get into the property were unsuccessful and both men then made off."

Officers are keen to locate the men pictured as they may be able to assist the investigation.

Anyone with any information relating to their whereabouts should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.