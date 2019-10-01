Men barred from Kettering pub 'for causing criminal damage and arson'

A group of men who filmed themselves causing damage to Tottenham Hotspurs shirts at the Briars pub, Brambleside, have been told they are no longer welcome at the pub.

The incident happened on at around 10.15pm on Saturday, September 28, when Tottenham won 2-1 against Southampton in the premier league earlier in the day.

The Briars posted on Facebook to say they had contacted police and that the men would not be welcome again.

The Briars often shows football matches on TV screens and had several Tottenham shirts pinned on the walls and ceiling.

In a video that has since been deleted from Facebook, a group of men filmed themselves setting fire to a shirt that was hanging on a wooden structure in the Briars' smoking area.

Other clips show a man defecating over a shirt and later wiping his behind with it.

Another man is seen urinating over the top.

The pub's Tottenham shirts were damaged in the incident

There were also photos in the Snapchat story that clearly showed some men's faces.

One photo shows two men stood in the Briars' smoking area holding two Tottenham shirts and the caption reads: "2 down 4 to go".

Another photo of a man holding a Spurs top is captioned "Another one bites the dust, up the gunners".

A police spokesman said: "We have had a report [on Sunday] to report a criminal damage incident at the Briars on Saturday, September 28 at around 10.15pm."

The Briars have posted on their Facebook page on Sunday and said: "After events which happened last night - we would like to inform everybody that we have rang the police on the people which are involved in causing criminal damage and arson.

"They are not welcome to return to the Briars after seeing video evidence and CCTV footage.

"The Briars is open as usual."

A member of staff at the Briars said the pub did not want to comment any further.