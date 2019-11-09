Members of Corby's Shout! youth theatre sought for 20th anniversary celebrations

Flashback - one of the group's most successful plays was Women of Steel

People involved in the Shout! Youth Theatre group between 1998 and 2018 are being invited to a reunion this month and to take part in a new play.

Last month ‘Shout!’ received a National Lottery Heritage Fund grant for an exciting project, ‘Shouting for 20 Years’.

The group hopes to to bring all the former members of Shout! Youth Theatre together to celebrate their past successes and put together a new play about their 20-year history.

Members will also interview former members of ‘Shout!’ to create an oral history archive of their experiences, create a book of scripts containing 50 plays and put on an exhibition at the Corby Heritage Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organiser Paula Boulton said: "After the reunion we will invite people to be involved in making a new play about our 20-year history and invite anyone who would like to be interviewed to come forward and tell us how their lives have developed."