Police are hunting two unknown males wearing balaclavas who grabbed and punched a teenager outside Weston Favell Shopping Centre.

Officers say the victim suffered a mouth injury following the attack in Billing Brook Road, Northampton, between 8.15pm and 8.40pm on Thursday (January 6).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The boy was walking towards a bus stop opposite the shopping centre when he was grabbed by the two unknown males who were wearing balaclavas.

Police say the teenager was heading for this bus stop outside Weston Favell when he was attacked

"They pushed him to the floor and punched him in the face, which resulted in the boy sustaining a mouth injury."

Police have issued descriptions of the two attackers and appealed for witnesses to come forward 'as a matter of urgency' by calling 101 using incident number 22000012595 or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

One male was 5ft 8in, slim and was wearing a grey tracksuit and red biker gloves. The second was 6ft 1in and medium or large build, wearing a black puffer jacket with black gloves.