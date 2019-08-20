Man with machete tells victim to "get out or I'll kill you" in Rothwell

A man visiting a friend's house in Rothwell was told he would be killed unless he left by an intruder with a machete.
Armed police and a dog unit raced to High Street and taped off the road between the roundabout and memorial after the incident between 7pm and 8.20pm last night (Monday).
The victim, a man in his 40s, went to his friend's house and when he got in his friend was not there but an unknown man with a machete was.
A police spokesman said: "The man with the machete told the victim to "get out or I am going to kill you"."
He held the blade to his throat and the victim fled the scene, physically unharmed but shaken.
Police were notified a short time later by concerned witnesses and armed officers raced to the scene.
When they got there they found the machete and arrested a 22-year-old man from Solihull on suspicion of assault.
He remains in custody this morning (Tuesday).
The road re-opened at about 9pm.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.