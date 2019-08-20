Man with machete tells victim to "get out or I'll kill you" in Rothwell

A man visiting a friend's house in Rothwell was told he would be killed unless he left by an intruder with a machete.

Armed police and a dog unit raced to High Street and taped off the road between the roundabout and memorial after the incident between 7pm and 8.20pm last night (Monday).

Armed police were called to Rothwell last night. Pictures by Andrew Carpenter.

The victim, a man in his 40s, went to his friend's house and when he got in his friend was not there but an unknown man with a machete was.

A police spokesman said: "The man with the machete told the victim to "get out or I am going to kill you"."

He held the blade to his throat and the victim fled the scene, physically unharmed but shaken.

Police were notified a short time later by concerned witnesses and armed officers raced to the scene.

When they got there they found the machete and arrested a 22-year-old man from Solihull on suspicion of assault.

He remains in custody this morning (Tuesday).

The road re-opened at about 9pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.