41-year-old Graeme McIvor, who has links to the Wellingborough area.

A man with links to the Wellingborough area is wanted by police in connection with a sex offence.

Detectives have launched an appeal to find Graeme McIvor, 41, as part of their investigation into an incident which took place on April 11.

The nature of the incident has not been revealed by police.