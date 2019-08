A man with links to Kettering is wanted on recall to prison.

Thorhijar Marchant, 22 and of no fixed address, failed to meet licence requirements after being sentenced for assaulting a police officer.

He is known to have links to the Northampton and Kettering areas.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 19000321168.