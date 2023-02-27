Man with links to Corby wanted as police investigate assault and burglary allegation
Call 101 if you know where he is
A man who has links to the Corby area is wanted by police who are investigating an alleged incident of assault, burglary and criminal damage.
Officers have appealed for the public’s help to track down Phillip Leitch, aged 34.
He is wanted in connection with an incident which allegedly took place in Kettering last December.
Anyone who sees Leitch or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.