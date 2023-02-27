News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man with links to Corby wanted as police investigate assault and burglary allegation

Call 101 if you know where he is

By Sam Wildman
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 12:04pm

A man who has links to the Corby area is wanted by police who are investigating an alleged incident of assault, burglary and criminal damage.

Officers have appealed for the public’s help to track down Phillip Leitch, aged 34.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is wanted in connection with an incident which allegedly took place in Kettering last December.

Phillip Leitch
Most Popular

Anyone who sees Leitch or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.