Man with Desborough links wanted by police in connection with Northampton assault
Officers want to speak to Shane Lewis Hurns
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 9th Nov 2023, 16:23 GMT- 1 min read
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 30-year-old Shane Lewis Hurns, who has links to the Desborough area.
Officers want to speak to Hurns in connection with an assault in Northampton in November this year.
Anyone who sees Hurns, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Please quote incident number 23000686351 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.