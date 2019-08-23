Man wanted over Corby theft

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a theft in Corby.
In an appeal launched yesterday (Thursday), police said the incident took place between 9pm on July 18 and 2am the following morning in York Road.
A car was broken into and a bank card was stolen from inside.
The bank card has since been fraudulently used.
A police spokesman said: "The man in the image or anyone who recognises him should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."