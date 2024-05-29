Man wanted over alleged Corby assault - call police if you know where he is
Police have appealed for the public’s help to track down a man who is wanted over an alleged Corby assault.
Officers want to speak to Daniel Aldred, 34, in connection with the incident which took place in August last year.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Aldred is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 23000522869 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”