Man wanted over alleged Corby assault - call police if you know where he is

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have appealed for the public’s help to track down a man who is wanted over an alleged Corby assault.

Officers want to speak to Daniel Aldred, 34, in connection with the incident which took place in August last year.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Aldred is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...