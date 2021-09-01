Man wanted after attempted Rushden break-in
Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to
A man is wanted by police after an attempted break-in at a house in Rushden.
Detectives investigating the incident in Northampton Road have released an image of the man they want to speak to after the incident last month.
The incident took place at about 11.55pm on Sunday, August 15, when a man unsuccessfully attempted to gain entry to the house through the door.
A police spokesman said: "Police believe the man pictured has information about this incident and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.
"Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101."