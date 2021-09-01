Man wanted after attempted Rushden break-in

Police want to speak to this man.

A man is wanted by police after an attempted break-in at a house in Rushden.

Detectives investigating the incident in Northampton Road have released an image of the man they want to speak to after the incident last month.

The incident took place at about 11.55pm on Sunday, August 15, when a man unsuccessfully attempted to gain entry to the house through the door.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said: "Police believe the man pictured has information about this incident and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.