Man wanted after assault outside Kettering pub which left two with facial injuries

Two people suffered facial injuries after being assaulted outside a pub in Kettering.

Police have appealed for help to identify a man pictured on CCTV who detectives believe can help their investigation.

In an appeal today (July 9) police said the incident took place at about 10.20pm on Friday, June 7.

Two men were assaulted by an unknown man outside The Briars pub in Brambleside, causing facial injuries.

Police want to speak to this man

A police spokesman said: “Officers believe the man pictured has information relevant to their investigation and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

“The man, or anyone with information about the incident, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.