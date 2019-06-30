Man took knife to Kettering bar

A man caught with a knife in a Kettering bar has been given a suspended jail term.

Jake Freeland, 32, admitted carrying a punching dagger knife, a weapon designed to be held so that the blade points out of a clenched fist, at Brooklyn Bar in Ebenezer Place on May 2.

He was arrested and taken to the Weekley Wood Justice Centre where he was caught with cocaine. He also admitted possessing the class A drug.

At Northampton Magistrates' Court earlier this month Freeland, of Hawthorn Road, was jailed for four months suspended for a year.

He must complete 10 days of rehabilitation requirements and carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

Magistrates also fined him £350 and ordered him to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £115.

The knife will be destroyed.